Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Buys 346,110 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,124,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 346,110 shares during the period. Humana accounts for approximately 1.9% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.87% of Humana worth $471,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,967,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,909,716,000 after buying an additional 125,827 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Humana by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,989,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,098,313,000 after acquiring an additional 656,606 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Humana by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,267,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,802,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,161 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth $601,429,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,343,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $550,958,000 after buying an additional 41,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,081.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total transaction of $1,396,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,939,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,897 shares of company stock worth $17,931,428 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.45.

Shares of HUM opened at $455.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $435.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.17. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.06 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 15.67%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

