Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,806,154 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 252,211 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 4.67% of Kirby worth $169,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at $35,218,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter worth about $34,599,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,458,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kirby in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,559,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Kirby by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,043,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,102,000 after purchasing an additional 284,297 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $128,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,284,855.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $44,828.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,700 shares in the company, valued at $685,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,907 shares of company stock worth $514,987. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KEX. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, G.Research lowered Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Kirby has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

NYSE:KEX opened at $68.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.19, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.36. Kirby Co. has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $70.51.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $496.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.03 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

