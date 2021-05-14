Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,686 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Charter Communications worth $307,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $732,675,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,256,000 after buying an additional 222,677 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,420,000 after buying an additional 167,490 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,369,000 after buying an additional 156,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 366,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,389,000 after acquiring an additional 115,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR opened at $685.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.29 billion, a PE ratio of 54.09, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $645.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $636.13. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $485.01 and a 52 week high of $704.09.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus increased their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.29.

In related news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,378,396.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,560 shares of company stock worth $14,061,988. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

