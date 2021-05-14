Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $104.63 Million Position in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,747,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 107,601 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 2.64% of W. R. Grace & Co. worth $104,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $516,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co. from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $71.00) on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. CL King reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Shares of GRA opened at $68.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.57 and its 200 day moving average is $58.58. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 12-month low of $38.70 and a 12-month high of $68.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 325.24 and a beta of 1.47.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 55.80%. On average, analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

