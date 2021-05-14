Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $130.91 Million Stock Holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,474,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 83,260 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.43% of Ashland Global worth $130,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 6.6% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Ashland Global by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 86,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ashland Global by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASH opened at $85.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.38 and its 200-day moving average is $83.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.40 and a 1-year high of $95.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.35.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.59 million. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASH shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

Ashland Global Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

