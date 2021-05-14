Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $216.27 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,144,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 621,940 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Texas Instruments worth $216,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,630,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,526,013,000 after buying an additional 1,833,704 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,878,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,277,864,000 after acquiring an additional 904,230 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,096,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,821,322,000 after purchasing an additional 313,038 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,590,707,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $178.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $105.45 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.40.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 77.86%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Longbow Research boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

