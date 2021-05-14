Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $233.85 Million Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,538,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379,901 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.64% of Carrier Global worth $233,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 673.8% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Barclays raised their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

NYSE:CARR opened at $43.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $15.72 and a one year high of $45.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.42.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

