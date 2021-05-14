Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $267.57 Million Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,515,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 946,787 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 1.00% of Weyerhaeuser worth $267,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $332,280,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 8,390.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,034,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,753,000 after buying an additional 2,998,938 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,524,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,699,000 after buying an additional 889,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,733,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,768,152,000 after acquiring an additional 854,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

In other news, CFO Nancy S. Loewe purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 31,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,537.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 84,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $3,428,464.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $38.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.69. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $41.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.98 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.36%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.