Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $400.57 Million Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,364,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,257,669 shares during the period. Hanesbrands accounts for about 1.6% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 5.83% of Hanesbrands worth $400,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 49,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 105,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 14,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 74.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,893.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HBI opened at $18.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.39. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.11.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

