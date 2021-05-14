Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $406.15 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,964,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 680,444 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial comprises about 1.6% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Truist Financial worth $406,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Truist Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 32,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 129,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 19,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC opened at $60.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $29.87 and a 52-week high of $62.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.77.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

