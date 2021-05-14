Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $418.33 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,975,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 740,029 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services makes up 1.7% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.48% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $418,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,071,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,092,884,000 after acquiring an additional 742,490 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,835,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,962,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,921 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,930,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,121,738,000 after purchasing an additional 903,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,943,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $840,739,000 after buying an additional 446,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIS. Barclays boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.65.

FIS opened at $148.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -825.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.17 and a 12 month high of $156.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.30.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

