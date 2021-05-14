Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $531.26 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,076,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 709,437 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up 2.1% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Mondelez International worth $531,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 24,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 41.7% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 524,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,714,000 after acquiring an additional 154,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,960,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,762,000 after purchasing an additional 51,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,093,432.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,758.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,064,913 shares of company stock valued at $59,174,292. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $62.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.38. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.77 and a 12 month high of $62.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.