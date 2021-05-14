Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Booking comprises 1.6% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Booking worth $402,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 100.6% in the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Booking in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,416.38.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,207.27 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,303.25 and a 1 year high of $2,516.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,385.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,182.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.62 billion, a PE ratio of 66.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.