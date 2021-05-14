Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Invests $123.26 Million in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 444,090 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,257,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of SBA Communications as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 4.8% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in SBA Communications by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,662.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBAC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $316.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.45.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $283.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,887.67 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $328.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $287.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.81.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

