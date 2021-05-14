Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,711,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,528 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.64% of Loews worth $87,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Loews by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Loews during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Loews by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 568,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,575,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $327,446.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L opened at $58.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.57 and its 200 day moving average is $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $59.39.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

