Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Purchases 190,414 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,859,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,414 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 2.89% of Post worth $196,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in POST. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Post in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Post by 18,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Post during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Post during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Post during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $140,440.30. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Post stock opened at $116.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.35. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.38 and a 52 week high of $117.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,893.70 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.64 and a 200-day moving average of $100.99.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

POST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist increased their price target on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Post from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.55.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

