Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Purchases 67,344 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,002,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 67,344 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Linde worth $280,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,291,395,000 after buying an additional 973,130 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,719,979,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,668,460,000 after buying an additional 866,271 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,996,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,635,060,000 after purchasing an additional 295,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,916,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,295,632,000 after acquiring an additional 255,915 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LIN opened at $297.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $154.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.77, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $172.76 and a fifty-two week high of $303.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $286.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.22.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.77%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

