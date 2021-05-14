Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,196,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 323,470 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.18% of South Jersey Industries worth $72,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 53.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. South Jersey Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

South Jersey Industries stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $29.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $674.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.04%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.