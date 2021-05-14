Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,005,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 145,154 shares during the quarter. The Hartford Financial Services Group accounts for approximately 1.9% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.96% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $467,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $395,322,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,651,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $324,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,415 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 313.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,283,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,831,000 after buying an additional 1,731,017 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,506,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,186,000 after buying an additional 1,442,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $2,153,499.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,661.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $9,784,207.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,371 shares in the company, valued at $18,874,712.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

HIG stock opened at $64.82 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.26 and a 1-year high of $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.52.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.