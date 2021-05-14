Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,988 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.85% of Vail Resorts worth $99,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,557,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,369,000 after buying an additional 200,891 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 396,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,711,000 after acquiring an additional 258,832 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $109,224,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 255,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the period.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $311.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 272.97 and a beta of 1.26. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $154.19 and a one year high of $338.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $309.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $684.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.83 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $277.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.64.

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total transaction of $920,918.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

