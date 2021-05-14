Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,166,967 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,980,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,166,967 shares during the period. BorgWarner comprises approximately 1.5% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 3.34% of BorgWarner worth $369,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 24.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 59,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Paul Arthur Farrell sold 7,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $380,224.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,703.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $2,103,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,031,750.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,162. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.38.

NYSE BWA opened at $50.75 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $54.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.44 and a 200-day moving average of $43.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

