Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,395,931 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,453,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,395,931 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab comprises about 1.7% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of The Charles Schwab worth $420,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 37,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.76.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 20,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $1,484,607.84. Also, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $481,792.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,816,831 shares of company stock valued at $120,962,211 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $70.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $72.54.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

