Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 330,484 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,966,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 330,484 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 1.91% of Cimarex Energy worth $116,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Cimarex Energy news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $921,450.00. Also, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,716,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cimarex Energy stock opened at $67.91 on Friday. Cimarex Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $73.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is presently 19.73%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.81.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

