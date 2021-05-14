Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 385,614 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,602,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385,614 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 4.78% of Red Rock Resorts worth $182,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,504,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Crystal Rock Capital Management lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 173,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 82,850 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RRR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.15.

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $38.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.24 and its 200 day moving average is $28.09. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $352.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.24 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.18) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

