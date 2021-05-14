Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 42,605 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,168,562 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,605 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.68% of BOK Financial worth $104,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 7,484.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 359.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. 41.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.83.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $526,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,389,371.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 4,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $383,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,284 shares of company stock worth $1,830,238 over the last 90 days. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BOKF stock opened at $90.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BOK Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $37.79 and a 12 month high of $98.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.62.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $444.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.46 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.05%.

BOK Financial Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

