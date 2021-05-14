Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 565,424 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,002,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 565,424 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 4.14% of Sterling Bancorp worth $184,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 71,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter worth $2,717,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $1,466,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STL. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Maxim Group upped their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

In other news, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $71,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,159.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $101,257.52. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,426 shares of company stock worth $997,557. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $25.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $26.74.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.53%.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

