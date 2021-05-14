Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 577,770 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,587,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577,770 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.77% of Bank OZK worth $146,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,383,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,680,000 after acquiring an additional 29,633 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,096,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,572,000 after purchasing an additional 51,507 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,039,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,344,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,911,000 after purchasing an additional 40,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,142,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,718,000 after buying an additional 46,279 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank OZK stock opened at $43.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $45.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.92 and its 200-day moving average is $35.95.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 33.94%.

OZK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

