Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,916 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,916 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Deere & Company worth $123,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $378.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $118.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $117.85 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $377.15 and a 200-day moving average of $312.82.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DE. Vertical Research started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.17.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

