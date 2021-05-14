Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 62,742 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,249,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,742 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.41% of BankUnited worth $98,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,504,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in BankUnited by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,004,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,953,000 after buying an additional 311,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BankUnited by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,623,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,841,000 after acquiring an additional 273,195 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in BankUnited by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,956,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,618,000 after acquiring an additional 219,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,468,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,058,000 after acquiring an additional 218,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

In other BankUnited news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $150,257.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,508.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $148,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at $447,111.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,866 shares of company stock worth $518,633. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BKU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Hovde Group raised shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BankUnited presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.08.

BKU stock opened at $47.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.14. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

