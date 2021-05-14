Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 65,655 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 65,655 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.80% of Allegiant Travel worth $71,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 120.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALGT shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.90.

In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $39,014.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,698,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $222.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.95 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $71.00 and a 12 month high of $271.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.09.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.87 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 EPS for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

