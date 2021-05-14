Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 94,562 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,798,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 94,562 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 1.77% of Sensata Technologies worth $162,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,594 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ST shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.55.

ST stock opened at $55.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.69. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $781,739.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

