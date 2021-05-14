Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,687,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,305 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.02% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $324,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,675,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,209,000 after purchasing an additional 485,255 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,033,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,910,000 after acquiring an additional 549,774 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,347,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,414,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,520,000 after acquiring an additional 30,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% during the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,956,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,496,000 after purchasing an additional 36,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

NYSE:ADM opened at $67.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.28. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $33.01 and a one year high of $68.68.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

