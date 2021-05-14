Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,045,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,785 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Citigroup worth $76,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,901,000 after buying an additional 4,999,115 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512,418 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,013,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,033,000 after purchasing an additional 116,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,247,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,647 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup stock opened at $75.29 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.76 and a fifty-two week high of $76.84. The company has a market capitalization of $155.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Edward Jones lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.11.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

