DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.16.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRH. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $2,022,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,155,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,795,481.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.4% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 127,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 55,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 211,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 50,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,040. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $8.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.26 and a beta of 2.00.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.67). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $72.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

