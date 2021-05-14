Diana Shipping (DSX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 78.81%. The firm had revenue of $39.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 million. On average, analysts expect Diana Shipping to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DSX opened at $3.77 on Friday. Diana Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $345.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Diana Shipping in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Clarkson Capital raised their price target on Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.25 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Pareto Securities raised Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diana Shipping has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.58.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

