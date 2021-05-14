DIGG One Day Volume Tops $511,333.00 (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 14th. One DIGG coin can now be purchased for $47,030.69 or 0.92430527 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DIGG has traded down 26.5% against the US dollar. DIGG has a total market cap of $40.08 million and $511,333.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00085398 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $313.64 or 0.00616412 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.08 or 0.00234040 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005012 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $550.90 or 0.01082703 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $603.89 or 0.01186832 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 852 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

