Digital Ally (DGLY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th.

DGLY stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,654,330. Digital Ally has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $84.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average is $2.28.

Digital Ally Company Profile

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; miniature body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink, an in-car device that enables an in-car digital audio/video system and a body worn digital audio/video camera system to automatically and simultaneously start recording.

