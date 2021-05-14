Digital Ally (DGLY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th.
DGLY stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,654,330. Digital Ally has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $84.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average is $2.28.
Digital Ally Company Profile
Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Digital Ally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Ally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.