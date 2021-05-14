Digital Insurance Token Trading 25.1% Higher This Week (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Digital Insurance Token has a total market cap of $985,088.72 and approximately $182.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded 25.1% higher against the US dollar. One Digital Insurance Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.91 or 0.00823848 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 48.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000378 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 112.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

DIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

