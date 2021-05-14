DigitalBits (XDB) Price Hits $0.0955

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 14th. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0955 or 0.00000190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $73.81 million and approximately $808,301.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 17.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $376.37 or 0.00748569 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005791 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00019898 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005744 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,000.66 or 0.01990215 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000774 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000373 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 772,562,019 coins. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

