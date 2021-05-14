DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.30.

DOCN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $35.43 on Friday. DigitalOcean has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.36.

In other DigitalOcean news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc acquired 2,127,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $99,999,973.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at $598,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at $1,245,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at $4,207,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at $36,062,000.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.