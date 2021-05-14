Digitex City (DGTX) Price Reaches $0.0135 on Top Exchanges

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Digitex City coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Digitex City has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digitex City has a total market capitalization of $12.57 million and $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.62 or 0.00092072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00020024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $608.70 or 0.01202135 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00066123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00112792 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00063542 BTC.

Digitex City Coin Profile

DGTX is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. The official message board for Digitex City is digitexfutures.com/news . The official website for Digitex City is digitexcity.com . Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex City Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex City should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex City using one of the exchanges listed above.

