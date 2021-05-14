Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Shares Up 17.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)’s share price traded up 17.5% on Friday after Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $110.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Dillard’s traded as high as $121.99 and last traded at $120.00. 5,291 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 455,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.12.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Dillard’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dillard’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total value of $45,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,698. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Dillard’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Dillard’s by 31.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dillard’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Dillard’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Dillard’s by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -38.34 and a beta of 0.80.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Dillard’s had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. Dillard’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently 14.39%.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

