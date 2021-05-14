Dimecoin (DIME) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.79 Million

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $4.79 million and approximately $7,498.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dimecoin has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

Rapids (RPD) traded up 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000183 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00018851 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003040 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $115.28 or 0.00230331 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.