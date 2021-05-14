Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 16,578 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,735,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,578 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.22% of Leidos worth $182,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Leidos by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,285,000 after purchasing an additional 14,055 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at $15,242,000. Truadvice LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 16,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $103.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $113.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.50. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Leidos in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Argus dropped their target price on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Leidos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.56.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

