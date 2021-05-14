Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,987,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,499 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.29% of Alcoa worth $184,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alcoa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alcoa by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Alcoa by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 16,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Alcoa by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alcoa alerts:

AA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $87,091.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,192.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 12,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $433,391.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,061.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 301,370 shares of company stock worth $10,214,547.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $39.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 2.51. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.