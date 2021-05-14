Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 5,770 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,999,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.63% of Renewable Energy Group worth $212,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,494,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 12,990 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 20,194.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 77,949 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,692,000. 96.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REGI. Cowen began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.

Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $57.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.92. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $117.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

