Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 71,270 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,670,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,270 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.68% of Aflac worth $207,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Aflac by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,657,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,294,000 after purchasing an additional 84,677 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $347,876,000. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in Aflac by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,383,000 after buying an additional 2,705,661 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Aflac by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,424,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,280,000 after buying an additional 126,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in Aflac by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,245,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,325,000 after buying an additional 152,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $55.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.04 and a 200 day moving average of $47.13. The company has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $57.35.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.73%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at $739,327.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $151,148.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,307,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,392 shares of company stock worth $4,139,134 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

