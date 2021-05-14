Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,821,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 127,851 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.10% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $182,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,007,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 186,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,223,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,344,000 after purchasing an additional 14,826 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $23.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average of $22.20. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $26.50.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $764.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.61 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 64,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $1,602,390.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 51,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,852.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $1,187,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,981.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VSH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Loop Capital raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

