Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,619,789 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 142,805 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.60% of Aptiv worth $211,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

APTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.40.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APTV opened at $136.93 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $57.26 and a twelve month high of $160.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.91.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.