Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,017,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,741 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.42% of Dollar General worth $213,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI raised Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Dollar General from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.54.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DG opened at $205.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $225.25. The company has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.36.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.